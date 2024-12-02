The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Monday) that the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, just hours after the IDF attacked in the south of the country.

The wave of attacks comes in response to Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire after two mortar shells were fired from Lebanon at Mount Dov, without casualties. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the shooting, claiming that it was carried out "following the Israeli enemy's repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, we carried out an initial defensive response as a warning towards the IDF post on Mount Dov."

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of launchers, and terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon. Additionally, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher in the area of Berghoz in southern Lebanon shortly after the launch of the two projectiles toward Mount Dov."

"Hezbollah’s launches tonight constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The State of Israel demands that the relevant parties in Lebanon fulfill their responsibilities and prevent Hezbollah's hostile activity from within Lebanese territory. The State of Israel remains obligated to the fulfillment of the conditions of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

"The IDF is prepared to continue operating wherever necessary and will continue to operate to defend Israeli civilians," the military said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi made it clear that the violation of the ceasefire would be met with a harsh response.

"Hezbollah fire at Mt. Dov constitutes a severe violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond forcefully. We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and will respond to every Hezbollah violation – minor and major," Netanyahu said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the rocket attack, "We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's firing at the IDF post on Mount Dov will be met with a severe response. What was will not be."

Chief of Staff Halevi said, "We will attack forcefully in the face of Hezbollah's serious violation - and we will continue to do so. We have plans and objectives ready to be activated at any moment."