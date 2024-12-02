Just this week, several of our precious soldiers were tragically killed, and hostage Omer Neutra was announced dead. Israel is reeling from tragedy after tragedy. And every time, ZAKA360 volunteers are at the frontlines of the aftermath.

ZAKA360 works tirelessly to bring honor to those whose lives were stolen. Their mission is to ensure every victim receives a proper Jewish burial, even under the most extreme conditions.

This winter has brought freezing temperatures to the northern border, making their already grueling work nearly impossible. Regular coats are too bulky for the precision and speed needed in Zaka’s work, and they urgently need specially manufactured softshell jackets—designed for warmth, mobility, and internal storage for essential equipment.

Click here to support Zaka>>>

Delays in Zaka360’s work risk leaving families in anguish, waiting for closure and dignity for their loved ones.

Donate here to stand with ZAKA during these horrendous times, and ensure that they, in turn, can stand strong for our fallen, for their families, and for our nation.