Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General (MG) Amir Baram, visited the divisions operating in the Gaza Strip and held a situational assessment with the battalion and brigade commanders operating under the 162nd, 99th, and 143rd divisions.

During his visit, MG Baram patrolled with the troops on the ground and received a briefing on the high-intensity operations being conducted in Jabaliya and Rafah.

During the patrol, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Amir Baram, said: "The Southern Command's 162nd Division continues to concentrate its efforts resolutely and professionally in Beit Lahia, leading an operational effort that will intensify until Hamas is destroyed and collapses in the northern Gaza Strip.

The important goal of this war—the return of the hostages—guides our soldiers before every strike and as they enter every enemy structure.

Today, I was joined by commanders from the Air Force for the patrol on the ground. The multi-branch coordination is exceptional in its quality and is at a peak, but there is always room for improvement, as we learn and adapt to the pace of events, the evolving terrain, and the changing tactics of the enemy.

The IDF is fighting on seven different fronts. The efforts of our soldiers and the supporting units are impressive, but the strain is evident, highlighting the importance of expanding our ranks."