Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz welcomed Argentinian Minister of Defense Dr. Luis Alfonso Petri as he began his official visit to Israel.

During the visit, Minister Katz proposed developing a multi-year joint program for strategic workshops and seminars across various fields of mutual interest to deepen the strategic cooperation and ties between the two countries through sustained strategic dialogue.

Additionally, Minister Petri and the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, engaged in discussions on key strategic issues, including Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and Latin America. Both emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and fostering stability in their regions.

During the dialog, Minister Petri delivered a message from Argentine President Dr. Javier Milei, reaffirming Argentina's steadfast support for Israel's right to self-defense. He emphasized that Israel's current struggle represents not only a national fight but also the free world's collective battle against terrorism and civilization's stand against barbarism.

The Argentine Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Axel Wahnish, coordinated the meetings between the two ministries with his counterpart, the Israeli Ambassador to Argentina, Eyal Sela. They worked diligently on structuring the visit's program, which was dedicated to cooperation between the two nations.

During these high-level meetings, the sides also agreed to expand their defense cooperation, focusing on joint projects in cyber defense, unmanned aerial vehicles, border protection, satellite communications, and future government-to-government (G2G) contracts in light arms, light munitions, radios, and related equipment.

The Defense Ministry stated that the visit "underscores the nations' mutual commitment to security and defense collaboration, reinforcing their ongoing efforts to work together and deepen their ties and is a testament to Argentina's unwavering support for Israel in the current war, strengthening the deep and strategic partnership between the nations."