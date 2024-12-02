Micha, the brother of Sergeant First Class Yona Brief, in an interview with Radio 103 FM on Monday, spoke about the long fight for his brother's life which ended nearly a year and two months after being wounded on October 7th, 2023.

He recounted the incident in which Yona was wounded: "His company commander said he was hurt and Yona ran to tend to him, after he was wounded he stayed there and was sharp, he knew exactly what was happening."

Before October 7th, he returned to his combat position in the Duvdevan Unit after being wounded in an operation in Tulkarm half a year earlier.

"He was just like his name, Yona (a dove in Hebrew), he always made peace. He managed to make two arrests before October 7th, but there was no doubt, even if he would have gone to a non-combat position, he would have run to fight on that day," the brother stated.

Yona was hospitalized at the Sheba Hospital and survived time after time against all odds. According to his brother, he kept a regular and happy routine, despite everything, until his condition worsened and he passed away.