It was announced on Monday that two senior officers in the Israel Police Force and a senior official in the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) were investigated by the Police Internal Investigations Department.

An officer of the rank of Commander was investigated on suspicion of unethical behavior, while the other officer, a Superintendent, was investigated for similar offenses. The senior IPS official was investigated for charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust.

According to the Internal Investigations Department announcement, the investigation is still underway, and as part of the process, a gag order has been issued for the details of the case.

A heated discussion took place this morning between Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir when she notified the minister of the investigation. Ben-Gvir responded: "I have a feeling that they're persecuting anyone who implements my policies."

Minister Ben-Gvir attacked the investigation: "This is a coup. The Attorney General and the State Prosecutor are using the Internal Investigations Department to discourage a very high-up IPS official and police officers from carrying out my policies and those of the right-wing government."