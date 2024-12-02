United States President-elect Donald Trump had dinner on Sunday evening with the Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a post by Netanyahu, during the meeting which she said was warm and friendly, she congratulated the President on his victory in the elections.

She wrote that "we discussed many topics, including the steadfast friendship between Israel and the United States and the importance of continuing to nurture the unique bond between our nations. I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7th and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return."

Netanyahu added: "We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world."

Netanyahu is on a 20-day trip to Florida to visit her son Yair Netanyahu, who has resided in Miami over the past year and a half.