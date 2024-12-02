We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Toldot

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Toldot, the Malbim explains that the “Shechina” resides in the Land of Israel.



Question

Does the “Shechina” resides only in the Land of Israel or wherever Am Yisrael resides?



Answer

The Shechina never leaves Am Yisrael. When Am Yisrael is exiled, the Shechina goes into exile with them. However, there is a substantive difference between the inspiration of the Shechina in the Land and outside the Land.

To view all the Series Lessons, Click Here

Kuzari, Maamar 2, 20

Presented By: Yedidya Solomon Written by: Nir Shaul

Kuzari mentions many names given to Eretz Yisrael

The Gate of Heaven

Inheritance of the Lord

His holy Mountain

His Footstool

Zion

Question

What can be learned from the numerous names of Eretz Yisrael?



Answers

1. God gave the Land numerous names as an expression of affection for the Land.

2. The Land has numerous qualities which are hinted at by Eretz Yisrael's various names.

Location of the Week

Location: Beit Guvrin Subject: Yitzchak's Blessing

Written by: David Magence