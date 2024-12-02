Ahead of the Chabad Global Emissary Conference, former Defense Minister MK Yoav Gallant visited the Chabad Global Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

During the visit, Gallant was invited to address a celebration in honor of the first day of the month of Kislev and wished the thousands of Chabad emissaries continued success in their missions worldwide.

"This war has brought us to unprecedented achievements thanks to two things, thanks to G-d's miracle and thanks to the work of the soldiers of the IDF, it is not taken for granted," Gallant opened.

He noted that "the victory in war could not have happened without the people of Israel's faith, without the support of Jews around the world, thanks to the prayers, and thanks to the spirit of the IDF soldiers, they deserve all blessings and appreciation.

"I too, when I led this campaign, I knew that I was doing it on behalf of the Nation of Israel, as an emissary of G-d, that is the meaning, we are Jews, we have a land, we have a nation, and we are doing it thanks to the Torah of Israel," he added.

"I want to thank all those who are here for the emissaries' great mobilization, at every place where soldiers go to battle we meet you, it gives our soldiers strength. We meet you at every place in the world, Chabad is another foreign ministry for Israel, well done!" he concluded.