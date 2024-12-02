Egyptian sources have told Al Araby that two parallel meetings were held early Monday morning in Cairo, attended by Palestinian Arab factions and Egyptian intelligence sources.

The sources said that the ceasefire-prisoner swap proposal now under discussion blends US President Joe Biden's offer with the Egyptian offer.

The sources stressed that Cairo is now holding talks with the Hamas terror group and Fatah, the political party from which recent terrorists have come, which is led by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The talks focus on the composition of a committee which will manage the Rafah Crossing on the Gazan side.

On Sunday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Egypt has proposed creating a committee of brokers and regional guarantors, whose job it would be to supervise the implementation of the understandings reached during the proposed sixty-day transition stage.

According to the agreement, Israel will be able to supervise the Rafah Crossing by means of security cameras, which will film the operations there during all stages of the deal, in exchange for Israel agreeing to allow large quantities of merchandise through the Crossing.

It was also reported that Israel and Egypt are in disagreement over the security arrangements near the border area, due to the Egyptian military's opposition to the unilateral steps taken by Israel along the Philadelphi Corridor, and especially the placement of supervision and cameras which capture Egyptian as well as Gaza territory.