* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

Chodesh Tov! Rosh Chodesh Kislev began today and will continue until tomorrow night at sunset. Do you remember what we learned in kindergarten about Kislev and about the holiday of Chanukah that is quickly approaching? Everything we learned then is still true today:

* Kislev is a month in which the light defeated the darkness.

* It’s a month that commemorates the struggle between the forces of good and evil. The side that will ultimately emerge victorious is not the stronger one, but the one that represents the truth. All our enemies will soon find themselves in the “trash can” of history.

* Kislev is a month of military as well as spiritual strength.

* Remember: Sometimes we need to maintain our courage over an extended period, and it may be difficult to keep up the momentum. But the month of Kislev reminds us that we “moseef v’holeich”: each day we add another candle. The candles of Chanukah add up to eight-from the first to the eighth day - but each day has its own light. In the same way, if we manage to carry on our daily routine during these challenging days, each day is its own success.

* Finally, this is a month of miracles, prayers, and salvation. History has taught us that anything can happen, and we can be surprised by something good we never anticipated. A small jar of oil provided enough oil for eight days, and in the end, the light was greater than we could have ever imagined.

May it come true for us, God willing, very soon. Happy Chodesh Kislev.