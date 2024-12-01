Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton A. Klein released the following statement: “Blocking arms sales to Israel in the middle of an existential war and rising antisemitism means that more Jews will die. When Jewish groups block these arms sales, it’s downright treasonous and antisemitic. Yet, disgracefully, radical groups J Street, Americans for Peace Now (APN), T’ruah, Partners for Progressive Israel (PPI) and IfNotNow lobbied for and supported three joint Senate resolutions of disapproval to block $20 billion of U.S. arms sales to Israel, sponsored by Israel-hating Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Jeff Merkley, and Brian Schatz.”

“Almost as horrifying is J Street’s director Jeremy Ben-Ami falsely proclaiming that the antisemitic ICC is “reasonable” in asserting that Israel “knowingly violated international law.” J Street falsely stated that Israel “uses starvation as a method of warfare and other horrific crimes against humanity.” J Street goes on to state that Israel “denies assistance to Arab civilians and Israeli leaders intentionally forge ahead with further illegalities.” J Street has now exposed themselves as not “pro-Israel, pro-peace” as they allege, but anti-Israel and pro-many of the enemies of Israel and the Jewish people.”

ZOA strongly urges, “that JCRCs and Hillels immediately remove these hostile-to-Israel groups J Street, APN and others from any official affiliation. We also urge that the Conference of Presidents remove APN from its membership. Furthermore, all rabbis and cantors on J Street’s board or advisory committees should resign in protest of their endangering Israel and Jews.”

"It’s time to hold accountable organizations whose traitorous efforts to block arms sales to Israel endanger Jewish lives and Israel’s survival in the midst of the seven-front existential war, launched by Iranian-supported genocidal terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah, against Israel", ZOA added.

The Zionist Organization of America says: "The Reform, Reconstructionist and Conservative movements must demand that their rabbis and cantors must disassociate themselves from J Street and the other groups that are endangering Jewish lives, unless and until those groups publicly reverse their life-endangering calls for blocking arms to Israel."