Foundation for the Defense of Democracies President and founder Clifford D. May was interviewed on Fox News about the war in Ukraine and the recent ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

"The ceasefire is very controversial within Israel," May stated. "However, I would say it's the best deal Israel could get - not the best deal it get from Hezbollah, the best deal it could get from Biden."

Hez explained that this because, among other things, Israel needs "the replenishment of munitions to continue the seven-front war that's going on. Those were being held up. Now I think that they're in-train again."

"They don't want Biden to do what Obama did on his way out the door in his lame-duck period and stab Israel in the back at the UN Security Council," he added. "If that's been prevented, that's pretty good for Israel."

Delving into the enforcement of the ceasefire, May stated that "the Israelis absolutely know that they cannot leave it to the Lebanese armed forces or to UNIFIL to make sure that violations are addressed. They won't be. The IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces, will have to do that, and I think they would rather ask for forgiveness than permission to do that. And once Trump comes in, I don't think Trump will mind if the Israelis take out an arms depot."

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on Wednesday morning at 4:00 a.m., but Hezbollah has violated it several times already.

The IDF announced on Thursday that it was updating its rules of engagement on the Lebanese border to prevent Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah terrorists from crossing to the south side of the Litani River.

As part of the efforts to maintain its operational achievements, the IDF stressed that any attempt by armed terrorists or terrorists disguised as civilians to approach the border would be met with aggressive actions.

According to the new ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to deploy a larger number of forces on the border, in coordination with UNIFIL and under the supervision of the international community led by the US.

"We retain full freedom of operation - even at locations where there are no ground forces," the IDF stated.