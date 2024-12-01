Shards of an intercepted missile were found on Sunday morning in a playground in Tzur Hadassah as a result of an interception of a missile fired from Yemen l by air defense systems.

Despite the loud explosions, no alarm was activated in the area. This morning's incident is one of many during the war in which an interception was not preceded by a siren.

The event occurred in the early morning hours. Interceptor debris fell in Keshet Park in Tzur Hadassah, a place where children usually play.

Residents of the area expressed concern about the lack of warning. "This could end in disaster," said one of the residents. "Children play here all the time. If the debris had hit somewhere else, something terrible could have happened."

Despite the repeated incidents, security forces have not been able to provide clear answers as to why no alarm was activated. Police EOD teams who were called to the scene checked that there was no additional danger in the area.

Recently, residents of the Beit Shemesh area and the surrounding region have reported several instances where interceptions occurred without alarms being activated, raising questions about the functioning of the warning systems. These cases raise concerns among the public about the ability of defense systems to sufficiently alert the public about imminent dangers.