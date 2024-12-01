An employee of the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams was filmed tearing down the posters of Israeli hostages last month, the New York Post reported.

A video of the incident posted to social media by the StopAntisemitism organization shows Nallah Sutherland, a special event coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, tearing down the posters of Israeli hostages and throwing them in a trach can.

"Is there a reason you're taking those down?" the man filming her asked. "Those were hostages. They were taken by terrorists."

Sutherland then assaulted the man and struck his phone.

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez called the tearing down of the posters "an appalling act of antisemitism." The organization demanded that she be fired.

Sutherland was required to undergo “multicultural training” and had a disciplinary note added to her work file, which the Post called "a slap on the wrist.

101 Israeli hostages, including children as young as 1, remain in captivity in Gaza, more than a year after they were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.