Mandy Damari, mother of British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari spoke Saturday night at a rally for the hostages, condemning the United Nations' indifference to the hostages' plight.

Speaking at the rally, held at the Sha'ar Hanegev Junction, Damari said: "Last Saturday, I traveled to Geneva. I met with United Nations representatives, the President of the Red Cross, and the President of the Human Rights Council. It was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women — a day to speak out against injustice. But if there's a place where injustice is ignored and lies flourish, it's there."

"The truth? The UN recently tried to pass a ceasefire resolution without demanding the release of the hostages. If it weren't for the US veto, that resolution would have passed — and it would have been a death sentence for our loved ones. Hamas would have no reason to release them.

"We all told the UN what they didn't want to hear: They're failing. The Red Cross has failed. Not one hostage has received humanitarian aid. Not one has had a visit. Not one family has been given a sign of life. If these organizations had done their jobs, our loved ones would be home by now. Instead, we get excuses, fake support, and empty promises."

Damari continued, "Tomorrow, I'll fly to England to ask the British government why they supported that UN motion? Emily is their citizen — the only British hostage still held by Hamas. They told me three weeks ago they would fight for her. So where is that fight now? Were they actually speaking the truth when they told me they are fighting for her to return home?"

