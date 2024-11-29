“ …. I wanted to emphasize it is not my intention with this (focus on the positive) that you should not put your heart to what is necessary, and it is also not my intention to say you aren’t lacking in essential abovementioned matters. I only want to emphasize the good and the good in an abundant manner that you and your husband have seen with eyes of flesh.” Letter of the Rebbe.

We have been holding our breath and anticipating Moshiach since Gimmel Tammuz when the Rebbe said Moshiach was at our threshold. This is a bitter truth of reality. Either we are not doing what is right, we are doing things that are impediments (and must stop doing the bad stuff), we need to do more of what is good and proper, or a combination of all the above.

We can gloss over this painful fact, but this article is about another aspect of the issue.

The Rebbe always emphasizes the positive after tragedies and inspires us to look to a brighter future. Yet, the Rebbe was clear that lack of Ahavas Yisroel and Shmiras Shabbos, not keeping Kosher, unlawful conversions, and prematurely proclaiming the Geulah are the root causes of certain disasters.

When Iran shoots missiles at Israel, do we respond by saying, let's not focus on the negative; let's increase light and put our more positive messages of Israel and the Jewish people out there?

When Hamas kills and butchers us, do we say let's just increase in goodness and kindness?

Of course not; In the physical world, that’s crazy. We look at the enemy in the eye and engage to eradicate and eliminate the enemy.

The world of spirituality is no different. Reality is how it is in the physical world because that’s precisely how it is spiritually.

Until Moshiach comes and God eradicates evil and darkness, enemies and destructive forces will always be out to destroy and challenge the good. That’s how God created the world. While focusing on the good and the positive is important, awareness of the negative and dealing with it squarely in the eye is fundamental and critical.

The idea that a bit of light, important as it is, is the entire full-stop answer to all our darkness doesn’t work, because we are in this terrible dark Golus. Someone with cancer is addressed not just by strengthening the body but also by cutting out the tumor.

I have written and spoken extensively on the parallels between science, specifically quantum physics and spirituality. I point out that what we see in this physical world expresses what's happening spiritually; it's modern-day science.

The Torah, Talmud, Kabbalah, and countless hassidic tales, when people encountered tragedies, were all about what we need to improve in our behavior to see life improvements. This is an essential part of how Jews view their lives. A believing Jew understands that painful situations, in some significant measure, result from a weakness in spiritual conduct.

This requires attention to both eliminating the weakness and strengthening the positive.

What happened with the murder of Rabbi Zvi HaKohen Kogan (Hashem Yinkom Domoi) is beyond an atrocity. Heart-wrenching and very painful. What is happening in the world today with antisemitism is frightening.

There are Chabad Rabbis who, I believe wrongly, have been announcing on social media for the past 30 years, particularly in times like now, nothing else but that there are good times ahead. The world is shifting; get ready for a paradigm shift.

Yes, good times are coming, and there are good times now, but lots and lots of not-so-good things are happening in the meantime.

During World War Two, the Previous Rebbe, who I am sure deeply believed Moshiach could come any day, wasn’t blind to what was happening and said, "Don’t listen to the false prophets. We must first do Teshuva."

In his famous talk on the 28th of Nissan, the Rebbe said, "I give it over to you to bring Moshiach." We must recognize what needs to be addressed “to get out of this internal Golus.”

We are experiencing severe labor pains today, and the situation needs serious attention to acknowledge and minimize the current dangerous times.

It is not coincidental that a Shliach was murdered at the time of the shluchim convention. There are no coincidences. Everything is Divine providence. Everything is a message speaking to us.

The fact that Rabbi Kogan, a Shliach, was murdered during the week of the Shluchim Convention, when we are forced to reflect together and mourn and ruminate together, is a sign from heaven. The fact that before this, 16 years ago, Rabbi Holzberg and his wife and other good souls (Hashem Yinkoim Domom) were murdered during the time of the Shluchims convention is not coincidental. This is the SECOND time.

According to Shulchan Aruch, when we enter a Sukkah, and God rains on our party, besides making us uncomfortable, this is not a good sign from heaven. It's better when the weather is perfect, right? Good weather is a brocho, and bad weather is not so brocho.

We can ignore all this and stay focused on the light and the positive, but then we ignore the reality that, according to the Torah, needs special attention (for our own good). The Rebbe makes it clear that he isn’t brushing aside some real concerns that need attention; it's at our own peril.

I read recently a head Shaliach sending out a message that as a result of this atrocity, we should open many more places of Shlichus as he has done in the past. That sounds right, but may not be. There are too many financial and social problems involved to simply say and do that.

Whoever is a shaliach and reading this. Listen, my brothers and sisters. The Rebbe said on "certain" occasions (and in specific context) that we can’t figure God out and must focus on the future and do good things. But when your house has burned down two times, and even more than two times, you have to be foolish not to ask yourself, in addition to picking yourself up by the bootstraps and making plans for your next home, why my homes are burning down.

The Rebbe sent out many scathing letters from his office, which the secretary signed and the Rebbe did not sign. When necessary, the Rebbe sent out the rebuke and criticism that was necessary from his office. We seem not to be paying much attention to this.

“Whoever conducts themselves in a way that disturbs unity between hassidim is in the category of one who harms himself and others and impairs the reception of blessings and flow from above.” Igrois 7

“The world is a dangerous place not because of the people who are evil but because of the people who do not do anything about it.” A Jew is credited with this quote, but it’s a principle repeated many times in the stories and laws of our Holy Torah.

If we believe we have a special mission, we must realize our conduct has considerable implications. We must work together even more than before, insist on fairness and justice.

The Tzemach Tzedek said, “The unity of the hassidim will lead them until the coming of Moshiach.” "God did not find any worthy vessel for blessings but peace."

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui of North Palm Beach Fl. is rabbi at the Jewish Community Synagogue