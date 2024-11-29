There's a bullet in the chamber of the gun pressed up against Israel's temple.

And we are fully aware that once a United Nations Security Council Resolution invoking Chapter VII of the UN Charter "bullet" is fired, a Russian veto would prevent President Trump from readily undoing the damage.

Yes, Obama's "parting gift" to the Jewish State was a UNSC Resolution that didn't invoke Chapter VII.

But times have changed.

So, for all my anger and frustration that my prime minister yielded to the blackmailer's bullet, I understand why Mr. Netanyahu had no choice but to accept a ridiculous deal that, if implemented, will ultimately result in Hezbollah, under the (at best) blind eyes of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, completely rebuilding and restocking their forward positions for a massive ground invasion.

The challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu faces is to prepare a "package" for President Trump - a viable, robust resolution of the situation in the north that Trump can embrace and adopt as his alternative to the sham deal imposed by the Biden administration.

Such a package would include intuitive features like a deep "no man's land" north of the Lebanese border.

To be clear: this won't be a simple task.

Yes, we have many allies in Mr. Trump's team, but all kinds of international players will reach out to President Trump with exciting, ostensibly "groundbreaking" deals.

Our package must be capable of being implemented in days rather than weeks or months.

And with no cost to America.

Of course, I am not describing something to be shared only with Mr. Trump on January 20th.

We should already be working feverishly, in coordination with our American allies, so the program can be locked in with President-elect Trump in the days to come.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations www.imra.org.il