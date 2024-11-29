Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa League match against Besiktas was played without incident in an empty stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Thursday, reported The Associated Press.

The decision to close the venue to fans came in response to security concerns following the recent pogrom against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam.

Maccabi secured a 3-1 victory in Thursday’s game, which took place on a cold and rainy evening. Police patrolled outside the stadium, but the security presence in the city of approximately 200,000 residents appeared moderate, according to AP.

After the game, Maccabi coach Zarko Lazetic reflected on the challenges of playing in an empty stadium. “We play football because of the fans, to give them some pleasure, some excite(ment), and to be together,” he said.

While Israeli soccer teams continue to host domestic games, the European soccer body UEFA has ruled that Israel cannot host international matches due to the ongoing war in Gaza. As a result, Maccabi’s game against Besiktas was relocated to Hungary.

The match was Maccabi’s first European appearance since Israeli fans were assaulted in Amsterdam on November 7 following a game against AFC Ajax.

Anti-Israel demonstrations in Amsterdam continued in the days after the November 8 pogrom , despite restrictions that were put in place banning protests following the violence.

Even before the Amsterdam incidents, UEFA had announced that the match, initially scheduled for Istanbul, would be moved to a neutral venue “following a decision by the Turkish authorities.”

Hungary, which has hosted several games for Israel’s national team since the Gaza war began, stepped in to host Thursday’s game.