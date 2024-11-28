Continuing a beloved tradition, the FIDF - Nefesh B'Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program in partnership with The Michael Levin Base hosted over 300 Lone Soldiers and National Service volunteers at the NBN Aliyah Campus for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Nefesh B'Nefesh transformed its campus in Jerusalem into a heartwarming "home away from home" this Thanksgiving, with hundreds of expat participants gathering together for an evening filled with gratitude, celebration, and nostalgia.

“During this period of unprecedented challenges, this event serves as a powerful reminder of all we have to be grateful for,” said Noya Govrin, Division Head of the FIDF - Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program. “These inspiring young men and women made the courageous choice to leave their homes and dedicate themselves to the success of the Jewish nation. It has been an honor for us to bring them a sense of home during these challenging times, and we remain steadfast in our mission to support them throughout their service and beyond.”

The event featured a Thanksgiving dinner complete with classics such as turkey and pumpkin pie but with an Israeli twist. Guests also enjoyed live music by the talented Solomon Brothers, as well as dancing and photo souvenirs.

“For the Lone Soldiers and National Service volunteers, this Thanksgiving gathering was more than just a meal — it was a necessary pause from their daily challenges,” said Bonnie Rosenbaum, Co-Director of The Michael Levin Base. "Now, more than ever, we need to support our incredible Lone Soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut and show them our appreciation for all they do. Coming together on Thanksgiving for a great meal, good vibes, catching up, and making new friends is so important for these modern-day heroes. It gave them a chance to take a break from war and just relax."