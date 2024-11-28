National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war in Lebanon.

At the cornerstone laying ceremony for the new Sderot police station, Ben-Gvir stated: "I call on the Prime Minister to renew the fighting and tell him that we must not stop.

"Already not, during the first days of the ceasefire, we see that the ceasefire is being violated again and again. Not for naught did I oppose the deal and I said that we must not stop, certainly here in the South too. We must not stop. We must continue until total victory," Ben-Gvir proclaimed.

He added: "We have a historic opportunity to bring quiet for decades. We have a historic opportunity to topple Hamas. We have a historic opportunity to restore deterrence, to reconquer the Gaza Strip, and to encourage the willing expulsion of Israel's enemies. That is what will bring peace to the South."