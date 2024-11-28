Almost exactly one year after being released from Hamas captivity as part of the last hostage deal, Mia Schem got engaged on Thursday to her partner Yinon Hason.

Schem was abducted on October 7th from the Nova Music Festival. She was wounded during her abduction and was unprofessionally treated in captivity by a veterinarian without anesthesia.

Since being released from captivity on November 30th, 2023, she has become active in the fight for the hostages' release and has spoken to crowds around the world. She was invited to the White House and spoke at the UN and other places to raise awareness of the issue of the hostages.