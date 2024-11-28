Post-ceasefire, soldiers are expected to slowly return from the Northern border. However, several organizations noted that this poses particular challenges to many. Women whose husbands were killed recently are apprehensive to face returning soldiers, with their loss so fresh.

“It’s bittersweet. My friends are like my sisters and I’m so happy to see their families reunited, but it stings knowing that my husband would be one of those coming home now. Everyone will return to normal life, while I still don’t have the emotional strength to get through a full day of housework and childcare alone.”

With so many women mourning their husbands, a campaign is running with a staggering 84 women on the list to receive help. “It’s not just the funds, it’s the fact that hundreds of people genuinely care about their loss, and appreciate their unfathomable sacrifice for our country’s safety. This is our chance to give back.”

$840,000 is needed to reach every mourning woman in time, with each widow receiving $10,000 to pay for what she needs - food, bills, and household expenses. Readers can donate towards a widow’s fund by visiting the fund page here.

