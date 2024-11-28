For the 2nd year in a row, anti-Israel activists attempted to block and disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, the New York Post reported,

A group of 20 protesters blocked a giant balloon on McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald from proceeding along the parade route. The protesters sat in the road and held a sign that read, “Don’t celebrate genocide!”

Police quickly intervened and the disruptors were arrested. The protestors were jeered by the crowd who came out to watch the parade, and onlookers shouted "USA! USA!" as they were handcuffed and taken away.

The entire incident lasted about five minutes. When the parade got underway again, the balloon line leader shouted, “Ronald McDonald, everybody!”

Last year, a group of about 30 anti-Israel protestors ran into the parade route with some of them gluing themselves to the street, halting the parade. The floats and performers had to be rerouted while the disruption was dealt with.

Both protests were staged against Israel for its response to the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization. At both parades, protesters accused Israel of genocide.