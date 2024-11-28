A new medical report by the Health Team of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum reveals severe ongoing health challenges among released hostages and their families, one year after the exchange that freed 105 people from Gaza. 101 hostages remain in captivity.

Key findings show survivors and their families face include:

- Severe physical issues including malnutrition, untreated fractures, nerve damage, and long-term disabilities

- Widespread PTSD symptoms, including nightmares, hypervigilance, and emotional detachment, with children showing developmental regression

- Accelerated aging among elderly survivors, requiring increased medical and psychological care

- Major challenges returning to work and education, with public attention often intensifying feelings of alienation

Prof. Hagai Levine, head of the Health Team, said, "The difficulties faced by survivors of captivity and their families over the past year highlight the critical need for continuous and comprehensive support. Addressing gaps in rehabilitation, ensuring long-term support for families, and establishing systematic monitoring mechanisms are all vital. But there can be no full recovery without the return of all hostages! Prioritizing the release of all hostages is essential for the rehabilitation process of the survivors, their families, and Israeli society as a whole. A national rehabilitation program, based on a coordinated, multi-system, and flexible approach, is crucial to ensuring the long-term well-being of the survivors and their families."