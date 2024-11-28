The Palestinian Arab Telegram channel "khalelnews," which has over 100,000 followers, published a post on Thursday calling for the murder of former MK Yehuda Glick.

The post, which comes mostly due to Glick's activism for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount, includes a clear mention of the previous attempt on his life about a decade ago: "This criminal's aggression must end with a gunshot like that of the hero Muataz Hijazi."

Glick stated that he submitted a complaint to the police about the post. "I hope the suspects are caught immediately. We can not be silent in the face of this incitement. These threats will never break my spirit to continue working for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount."

A video posted on the channel describes Glick's activism as "offensive to the sanctity of al-Aqsa." The channel accused him of "daily break-ins," religious ceremonies, and cooperation with the Israeli security forces. In addition, it claimed that Glick "incites settlers to invade the Mount," and use tourism as a cover.

Tom Nissani, the CEO of the Beyadenu Temple Mount advocacy organization, expressed concern over the threat: "I call on Minister Ben-Gvir, the Police Commissioner, and the Director of the Shin Bet to work immediately to prevent the murder of my friend Yehuda Glick. Only by a miracle was Yehuda saved in the past. Whoever doesn't act now can't claim they didn't know."