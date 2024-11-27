Overnight, IDF troops continued operational activity in the Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Following intelligence regarding terrorists operating inside the building that previously served as the "Al-Harthani" School, the IDF and ISA conducted a targeted raid on the building.

The troops operated to eliminate terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters encounters. During the operation, Hamas terrorists fired anti-tank missiles from the Indonesian Hospital at the IDF troops.

Over the past day, the IDF enabled the movement of thousands of Gazan civilians southward away from the combat zone. During the evacuation, the troops apprehended dozens of terrorists who were transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning.