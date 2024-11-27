Israel submitted an announcement to the ICC on Wednesday regarding its intention to appeal to the court against its decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In addition, Israel is demanding that the court delay the implementation of the arrest warrants until the appeal is ruled on.

At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who updated him on the efforts that he is advancing in the US Congress against the ICC and countries that have cooperated with it.

Netanyahu told Gram that "the State of Israel denies the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and the legitimacy of the arrest warrants that have been issued against the Prime Minister and the former Defense Minister.

"Israel's announcement about the appeal exposes how farfetched and baseless the decision to issue the arrest warrants was. If the court denies the appeal, it will prove to Israel's friends in the US and the world even more how biased the ICC is against Israel," the Prime Minister's Office wrote in a statement.