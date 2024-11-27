IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi this evening (Wednesday) spoke about the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon that went into effect this morning.

"The activity in Lebanon was very determined, and the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement will be even more determined. With determination, according to the guidelines approved yesterday by the Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet, Hezbollah operatives who approach our troops, the border area, and the villages within the area we have marked – will be struck," Halevi said.

He added, "We do not intend to spend months in war, displace people from their homes, and not return them now safely. There are ground troops, troops from the Ground Forces and the Northern Command, they are the first to encounter those returning to the villages with a warning, with fire, with capabilities and mostly with air support. There are aerial assets constantly airborne and naval vessels gathering information and also capable of striking in the western sector." "

"Above all, we are preparing, getting ready for the possibility that this approach won't succeed, we will know how to analyze it again, cut deeper, and it will be stronger. We are very, very determined to enforce the guidelines and bring about a completely different reality to the residents of the North," Halevi said.

The IDF announced that earlier today (Wednesday), four suspects approached IDF soldiers stationed in southern Lebanon. The soldiers questioned the suspects in the field.