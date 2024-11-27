A heated argument broke out on Wednesday in the Knesset National Security Committee, when Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined the discussion to present his ministry's plan.

During the session, MKs Meirav Cohen and Shelly Tal Meron (Yesh Atid) were removed from the room.

During the session Minister Ben Gvir said that soldiers fell because of the previous deal. Before being removed from the session, MK Cohen responded, saying: "Soldiers fell because of the hostages? Because you have failed, people are being murdered in Israel every day. Shame on you."

Ben Gvir replied: "At least you are not blaming the policemen who were murdered, the policemen who fell."

Committee Chairman, Zvika Fogel, said: "We are letting you speak here, because you are entitled to speak, because you need to be heard. Please respect the venue and the stage that you have been given."

Einav, mother of Matan Zangauker, who was taken hostage to Gaza, replied: "You're not doing me any favors. My son is rotting away in captivity. You're not doing me any favors – you're here because I'm paying you a salary. You're not doing us any favors, be careful with what comes out of your mouth. Damnit, I need you to bring my son back to me."

Gilad Korngold, father of hostage Tal Shoham, told Ben-Gvir: "The blood of the soldiers who have been killed is also on your hands. Get up and resign. Don't blame the hostages who are languishing in Gaza – there are fifty live hostages languishing underground and you are objecting. Why are you objecting? You have a kippah on your head. Isn’t that part of your fear."

"You have to agree. You agreed and your party mates agreed to a deal in Lebanon – it is much more dangerous than in Gaza. You are going to bring down the government on this – why aren’t you going to bring down the government on this? We've been living in hell for a year. You have a Special Patrol Unit officer there – you know what happens to a body after a year? Now is the time that Hamas has been weakened and Israel has nothing else to do in Gaza."