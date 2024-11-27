The US Army on Tuesday struck a target of the Iranian-backed militias in Syria, saying in a statement the strike was in response to an attack on US personnel.

“Today, Nov. 26, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a strike against an Iranian-aligned militia weapons storage facility in Syria. The strike is in response to an Iranian-aligned attack against US forces in Syria yesterday,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“CENTCOM conducted this strike against the Iranian backed group's weapons storage facility to degrade their ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations,” it added.

"As previously stated, we will not tolerate any attacks on our personnel and coalition partners. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure their protection," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

The statement noted, “A battle damage assessment is underway, and we currently do not assess there were any civilian casualties.”

US forces earlier this month conducted two rounds of strikes against the Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on US military personnel.

The Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq have resumed their attacks on US military personnel in recent months, after announcing in February they would stop their attacks against US troops.

In August, eight US service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria.

The Iranian-backed militias have also claimed numerous UAV attacks on Israeli targets in recent months.