Rachel Goldberg, widow of Captain (res.) Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, speaks to Arutz Sheva – Israel National about the special person her husband was and the project he led, which she is currently continuing “in his spirit.”

Goldberg says that her husband was, “A person of heaven and earth. His mind and heart were so, so big and so smart and connected and loving, yet he had hands and feet that were willing to run and sweat and do what was needed in order to save the people of Israel, because that's the value that we have in our mind.”

On the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, Goldberg says: “I am worried, because agreements in the past have proven to be wrong. Our enemies are very serious and clear about their intentions and I can't see us doing another mistake. I don't want there to be any more blood or pain for Am Yisrael in the world. I hope that our leaders are smart enough to want to bring security for eternal days, just not to make mistakes.”

“We know these people, we know our horrible enemies, we know them, they are far from being truthful, from being honest. They are very clear that they want to demolish the Jewish people. We can’t give in. We already did that a few times and we were proven to be wrong,” says Goldberg with great concern.

Rabbi Goldberg served 250 days in reserve duty since October 7th. “That was a lot for him and for me and our children, family and community. He was home after the first nine days inside Lebanon, these were four beautiful days after Yom Kippur. He told us about Lebanon. The first village they were in was small, and in each home there was a humongous amount of ammunition. He said it's just mindboggling to understand what they planned in detail to do to the northern region of Israel. Who knows where it would have gone,” says Goldberg.

She adds that, “Hashem gave us this army, the IDF, to defend us and destroy all this horror. He felt that there was a merit in being part of this, but he didn't want it. When he got the Tzav Shmone (immediate call-up), a colleague at the school said that he sat down and held his head and said, ‘but I have so much to do.’ That’s what he had in mind, that he had so much to finish, to teach, to organize, to volunteer, that he didn't have time. He came home with a face that showed both sorrow, like ‘I don't want to do this,’ yet, ‘willingness, if this is what's needed, then I'm ready to do it.’"

Goldberg said that thousands and thousands of people came to the shiva (week of mourning), “and I appreciate and thank all of them, because he fell on behalf of a value called Klal Yisrael (all of Israel), so when all of Israel comes, also from abroad, it was a feeling that everybody was coming to bring condolences. I heard many stories and I wanted to put them all in writing. It's endless how many people he touched all over, wherever he went. The care and curiosity and ability to remember each person and their world, and their issues, and really care. He had a genuine warmth and genuine love and wanted to bring good.”

She continues to talk about Rabbi Goldberg’s "connection of hearts" – he had started raising funds for a community center, Be’orcha, which will be "also a synagogue and a center of Torah and of togetherness".

“It is very unique," Goldberg says, "and that is the kind of community we're part of. There is a lot of giving and spreading light, and connecting with the Israeli society, from different political and cultural views. Avi was so amazing, he knew how to listen and understand and with a lot of modesty and patience, yet not losing a lot of truth that he had to bring.”

Goldberg explains that, “this Center will be a platform for all his legacy, his activity, his amazing character and bringing people together to build this place is a gift to them, because they could be part of this. The fact that he touched so many people in life, and he died on behalf of all of the people of Israel, the Jewish people, it only makes sense and it's more fitting to have everybody connected to continuing in his way.”

Goldberg admits that, “It's very scary to be alone, to be alone as a mother and especially having this kind of husband and father for the children, who was so unbelievable, it's very painful to miss him on a personal level and as a partner for educating our eight wonderful children. So I feel that I'm waiting to do more of his kind of work, that will give me comfort and hope, and we should only have many more smachot (happy experiences) in our life, in our home and in every home of Am Yisrael.”

