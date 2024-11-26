* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

“Shalom Sivan, Have you ever seen a video where someone who had a Brit Milah personally announced his new Jewish name?

"This is Chaya Wolf, a Chabad emissary in Odessa, Ukraine. In the wake of the war here and in Israel, many Jews are coming closer to their heritage and embracing their identity.

"Today two Jews, ages 39 and 74, who only recently began coming to Torah classes, entered the covenant of Avraham our father by receiving a Brit Milah.

"But that’s not all. When they heard about the murder of the Chabad emissary in the UAE, Rabbi Tzvi Kogan HY”D, they decided that they would call themselves by his name.

"At the Brit Milah, we felt the power of the words of the Prophet Ezekiel that are always recited on this occasion: 'And I shall tell you — through your blood you will live.'"

Several hours after the ceremony, Rabbi Tzvi Kogan was buried in Israel.

Mazal tov on the Brit Milah of Baruch Tzvi Piatkovski and Moshe Tzvi Lafche.

May the nation of Israel merit ever greater unity as we strengthen our identity on happy occasions.