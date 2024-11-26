Yigal Amitai, brother of Ze’ev Erlich, of blessed memory, spoke to journalist Tzvi Yechezkeli during the Shiva week and commented on the criticism that was voiced by various sources against his brother, who entered Lebanon and was killed by terrorist fire.

"What is bothering all the critics is not what he was looking for there, but rather what he might have found there. If he had found ancient menorahs in a village or if the mosque in the village was essentially a synagogue from the time of the Mishnah, it would be very troubling, because it shows that our roots are very deep there. The antagonistic reality is temporary and fleeting, but our roots are there," said Amitai.

He added, "When you look, you don't see them – you see yourself in the mirror and your own roots."

Golani unit head, Col. (res.), Yoav Yarom, resigned from his position in the IDF and accepted full responsibility for the serious incident in Lebanon in which Ze'ev Jabo Erlich fell.

Yarom was moderately wounded in the battle and the hospital later reported that his condition, which is now considered light, had improved after he was wounded by shrapnel.

"Following this difficult incident, I wish to end my role, which I performed with utmost responsibility and faith, as a Golani Brigade unit head," Yarom wrote.

He added: "The investigation of the incident has not been completed. The public was given a picture that is far removed from how the incident was actually conducted on the front lines. I will, of course, fully cooperate with the investigation of the incident. In light of the values on which I was raised and to which I preached, I believe that I must take full responsibility for the incident. Therefore, I would like to terminate my position as Golani unit head."

An initial investigation by the IDF indicates that a force under Yaron's command entered an area where the Golan Brigade operates. The force arrived at an ancient fortress considered an archaeological site. Two terrorists were hiding there and opened fire on them, resulting in the deaths of Zavu and Vosmel, both from the Kohath tribe. Yaron was injured during the encounter, as previously mentioned.