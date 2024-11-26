The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the Commando Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, is continuing limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon against a central Hezbollah terror stronghold used to carry out terror attacks against the residents of northern Israel.

Over the past week, the Commando Brigade identified and eliminated an armed terrorist cell, including Hezbollah's regional commander in the area. The regional commander was responsible for conducting terror operations and rocket attacks on northern Israeli communities, including Metula.

During the activity, the troops located, destroyed, and confiscated long-range anti-tank missiles, a vehicle equipped with a mobile rocket launcher, launchers aimed at northern Israeli communities, grenades, and additional military equipment left behind by the terrorists.

Furthermore, with the guidance of the troops, the brigade's Fire Control Center struck dozens of Hezbollah positions and eliminated dozens of terrorists.