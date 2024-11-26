How To Track Phone Calls For Your Business

Whether the company operates in insurance, finance, health or utilities, there are huge volumes of calls daily for their customer service teams. Being able to track every call can help the efficiency and running of the business.

Certainly in terms of call durations, quality, whether it led to a sale, complaint or refund - all feeds into the marketing communications and bottomline.

Modern technology makes it easier to track calls efficiently through business phone systems, dedicated tracking numbers, and integrations with customer relationship management (CRM) software like Salesforce and HubSpot.

These tools offer advanced functionality that goes beyond simply logging calls, providing insights into customer behaviour and improving overall business communication strategies.

Using Business Phone Systems

Business phone systems , such as VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions, play a central role in call tracking. Providers like RingCentral, Zoom Phone, and Grasshopper offer features that log inbound and outbound calls, record conversations, and capture caller details.

These systems can provide detailed call analytics, such as call duration, geographic location, and peak call times. This data helps businesses optimise customer service and measure the effectiveness of their communication strategies.

Modern phone systems are often cloud-based, enabling real-time tracking and reporting. They also support scalability, making them suitable for businesses of all sizes. Features like call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, and automatic call distribution enhance efficiency and ensure no interaction is missed.

The business phone systems can track the calls of both human customer call agents or voice agents , if you are using automated tools or AI. The idea is that any call is trackable and can easily be found in a log online.

How To Tracking Phone Numbers and Their Role In The Business

Tracking phone numbers is another essential tool for businesses. These unique numbers, often provided by call tracking software, are assigned to specific marketing campaigns, departments, or sales teams.

When customers call these numbers, their interactions are logged and attributed to the source of the campaign. This process, known as dynamic number insertion (DNI), enables businesses to identify which marketing efforts are driving calls and generating leads.

For example, a business might use different tracking numbers for advertisements on social media, print media, and Google Ads. By analysing the data from these numbers, companies can determine the return on investment (ROI) for each channel and allocate resources accordingly.

How To Integrate Call Tracking with CRMs

To maximise the benefits of call tracking, many businesses integrate their phone systems and tracking numbers with CRMs such as Salesforce and HubSpot. These integrations provide a seamless way to manage customer data and track the entire sales journey.

Some companies will hire a marketing agency or a HubSpot consultant to manage all the tracking and communication. It is not simply a matter of setting up and integration the technology, but also the ability to read from scripts, offer follow up messages, emails, offers and segment customer data.

The integration typically involves APIs (application programming interfaces) or built-in connectors that synchronise call data with the CRM. When a call is made or received, the system automatically logs the interaction in the CRM, attaching it to the relevant contact or lead.

Additional information, such as call duration, notes, and recordings, can also be stored. This creates a comprehensive view of customer interactions, helping sales and support teams improve their responses and follow-ups.

For instance, a sales representative using HubSpot CRM can see a history of all calls made to a specific client, including notes from past conversations. This context allows for more personalised interactions, increasing the chances of closing deals. In Salesforce, integration with call tracking can automate workflows, such as creating tasks for follow-ups or generating performance reports.

What Are The Benefits of Call Tracking Integration?

Integrating call tracking with CRMs offers several advantages. It streamlines operations by reducing manual data entry and provides valuable insights into customer behaviour. Businesses can analyse patterns, such as the most frequent call times or common customer inquiries, to refine their strategies.

Furthermore, this integration improves accountability, as managers can monitor the performance of their teams and identify areas for improvement.

By leveraging these technologies, companies can create a more connected and efficient communication system. The combination of business phone systems, tracking numbers, and CRM integration ensures that no call goes unnoticed, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and deliver exceptional customer experiences.