Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, spoke this evening at the Yesha Council conference, about the national camp's preparations for near future, that seem like a great opportunity for historic, far-reaching strategic changes for Judea and Samaria, but also for Israel, in general.

“But,” said Minister Smotrich, “we must remember that to the same extent that the results of the US elections create an immense opportunity from January 20 for at least two years ahead with, God willing, a right-wing government here and the Trump administration there, as well as a majority in the Senate and Congress, at the same time we must know that the two months between now and January 20 are two very challenging and very dangerous months.”

“We must navigate them very carefully and very responsibly. I’ll even say, also patiently. It’s not very long, but we have to survive this time,” he warned.

Smotrich continued, “What I just said should be in the background of many decisions that we will need to make in the coming months, on each of the fronts we are operating in. Public sentiment is important, but there are moments when we will just need to take a deep breath, analyze the situation, identify opportunities, and assess them, just as we are doing now.”

“Even so, we also need to be very, very careful and navigate this period of time without causing significant harm. This is true in regard to Judea and Samaria, to Gaza, and to Lebanon. There are constraints, and I assume that everyone here is understands exactly what I am talking about,” concluded Smotrich.