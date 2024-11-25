Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, addressed reports on the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon at the Yesha Council conference on Monday night, ahead of the forthcoming change of government in the US.

He opened his speech by criticizing his colleagues in the government, who have been quick to comment. "I am purposely not expressing my opinion on the agreement at the current time. I have criticism of many members who are unable to control themselves even for a moment. With all due respect, this is an event of monumental standing, and it involves many considerations and challenges."

He added: "There comes a moment when one needs to know how to manage matters, where to manage them. That is our role as leaders."

I want to raise one painful point, in the past few hours I have seen attempts to undermine our achievements, as if they mean nothing. Guys, we crushed them, I don't know what you're talking about. We paid a high price for it, but look left and right, all the villages in southern Lebanon have been completely destroyed. In Dahieh we achieved so much more than we did in the Second Lebanon war.

Smotrich highlighted Israel’s achievements in Lebanon: "We crushed their entire command structure, took down 80% of their missile and weapon capabilities. We haven't finished our mission. But look at what Lebanon looks like."