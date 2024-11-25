Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) addressed a Yesha Council conference titled "The National Camp Prepares for the Trump Administration" this evening (Monday).

"We have not had many reasons for optimism in the past year. This has been the most difficult year in the history of the State of Israel, and in the history of the Jewish people since the Holocaust," Ohana said.

"And so, we have gathered here today – expecting the best. At the head of the most important power in the world, the leader of the free world and the most important ally of the State of Israel, President Donald Trump, the most pro-Israel president in the history of the United States, has been reelected," he said.

Speaking in English, Ohana said, "To our American friends: In our darkest hour, President Trump and his dream team cabinet fill the people of Israel with hope for the future."

"In his first term, President Trump electrified the world by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Golan Heights as Israel’s sovereign territory. His groundbreaking Abraham Accords proved that truth and strength are the real path to peace. Your unwavering courage and boldness of vision signal brighter days ahead." Ohana said.

"‏Together, we will achieve a golden age in US-Israel relations and ensure the security and prosperity of the whole free world. ‏May God bless America, God bless Israel," Ohana concluded.