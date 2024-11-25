Golani unit head, Col. (res.), Yoav Yarom, resigned from his position in the IDF and accepted full responsibility for the serious incident in Lebanon in which Ze'ev Jabo Erlich fell.

Yarom was moderately wounded in the battle and the hospital later reported that his condition, which is now considered light, had improved after he was wounded by shrapnel.

"Following this difficult incident, I wish to end my role, which I performed with utmost responsibility and faith, as a Golani Brigade unit head," Yarom wrote.

He added: "The investigation of the incident has not been completed. The public was given a picture that is far removed from how the incident was actually conducted on the front lines. I will, of course, fully cooperate with the investigation of the incident. In light of the values on which I was raised and to which I preached, I believe that I must take full responsibility for the incident. Therefore, I would like to terminate my position as administrative head of the Golani Brigade."

An initial IDF investigation indicates that a force under Yarom's command entered the area where the Golani Brigade was operating. The force reached an ancient fortress that is considered an archaeological site. Two terrorists hid there and opened fire on them, killing Erlich and Kehati. Yarom was moderately wounded in the encounter.

This is not Yarom's first injury in Lebanon. During an operational activity in southern Lebanon in December 1993, near the Karkom post in the security zone, Yarom was injured by a mine and lost his leg.

After a period of rehabilitation, he insisted on returning to service in his elite unit and successfully passed the Bar-Or exam, which includes a 2,000-meter run. He returned with a prosthesis to the unit and was appointed weapons officer.

About eight years later, in June 2002, during military activity in the village of Tubas in Samaria, Yarom was wounded by two bullets in the abdomen, while trying to rescue a soldier who had been wounded by gunfire. He told his soldiers to wait behind him, so as not to endanger them.

In May 2012 he was promoted to colonel and appointed commander of the Samaria Brigade. During his reserve service, he has been serving as the head of staff of the Golani Brigade.

Erlich, a 71-year-old resident of Ofra, was a researcher of the Land of Israel and one of the founders of a field school in his village. He has published dozens of studies on the land of Israel and lectured at the Lander Institute and Moreshet Yaakov-Orot Israel College.

At the same time, he documented ancient sites in Arab villages in Judea and Samaria. He served as an infantry officer and intelligence officer during the first intifada.