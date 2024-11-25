* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

Chabad emissary, Rabbi Tzvi Kogan Hy”d, was murdered in the Emirates. Tיere's a one-minute video from his life (click on the link below) in which he helps a fellow Jewish put on tefillin, warmly embraces another Jewish person all with a bright smile, and also hums along with the background music of the Hasidic song "Open for us the gate."

Rabbi Kogan did so many good deeds and mitzvahs, this video is just one minute of the life that was cut short. Let's add more mitzvahs to fill this great void.

The dedicated activity of Kogan and of his fellow Chabad emissaries in the UAE is an expression of Jewish pride and our connection to our traditions. Our Jewish identity is the basis for the trust and mutual admiration between our two nations.

It is this mutual respect that our enemies seek to destroy. Our peace treaty is called The Abraham Accords, named for our Patriarch Abraham, the founder of our nation, whose teachings were to be a source of inspiration and blessing for the entire world. Whoever is on our side will be blessed and will ultimately emerge victorious.

As we read in the Torah portion two weeks ago, God said to Abraham: “And you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and curse the one who curses you; And all the families of the earth shall bless themselves by you.”

In his memory.