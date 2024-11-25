The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past hour, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on approximately 25 terror targets belonging to Hezbollah's Executive Council in Lebanon, including in Nabatieh, Baalbek, Beqaa Valley, Dahieh, and the outskirts of Beirut.

Among the targets struck were the Executive Council’s command centers, and intelligence control and collection centers, where Hezbollah commanders and operatives were located.

"These strikes degrade Hezbollah’s Executive Council's ability to direct and assist Hezbollah terrorists in attacks against Israel, as well as Hezbollah’s command and control capabilities, and capacity to re-group and collect intelligence. The command centers that were struck were responsible for forming a broad situational assessment in order for Hezbollah to take operational decisions," the IDF stated.

The statement continued, "The Executive Council is the administrative and supreme body of Hezbollah, which is responsible for the reconstruction of its military capabilities following the war and represents a central pillar in the terrorist organization's military operations. The Executive Council operates together with the military units that are under the command of Hezbollah's Jihad Council and assists with the direction of its military activities."

"The Head of the Council was Hashem Safieddine, who was Hassan Nasrallah's cousin and his designated successor. Safieddine was eliminated along with other senior commanders last month in an IAF strike in Beirut last month. Executive Council members influence Hezbollah's strategic decision-making processes, including force deployment, assistance to combat forces, and the execution of terror attacks against Israeli civilians. The council is also responsible for raising funds for Hezbollah's terrorist activities.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization uses the Executive Council to exploit Lebanon's health and education systems in order to advance its terrorist activities. The Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which was exposed and struck by the IDF last month, is also under Hezbollah’s Executive Council and operates as part of a money laundering network at the expense of the Lebanese public," the IDF said.