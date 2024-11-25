Christians for Israel (C4I) Center in the Netherlands, located in Nijkerk, faced a disturbing attack by demonstrators from three organizations: Extinction Rebellion, Justice Now, and Christian Collective, the latter claiming to support Palestinians. The protest occurred precisely as most staff members were arriving at work, catching many off guard.

The demonstrators defaced the building’s facade, spray-painting slogans that accused Christians for Israel of "supporting genocide," being "child murderers," and "complicit in the events in Gaza." The vandalism created a distressing and hostile environment for staff and disrupted the organization’s daily activities.

Police were called immediately and arrived on the scene within 20 minutes. However, it took law enforcement nearly three hours to disperse the demonstrators and secure the premises. While no injuries were reported, the incident marks the latest in a series of targeted actions against Christians for Israel. Just last summer, the building was similarly graffitied by members of what appears to be the same group.

Context and Underlying Motives

The attack comes days before Christians for Israel plans to hold a major demonstration in Amsterdam to show support for the Jewish community. This event seems to have drawn the ire of organizations opposing Israel’s policies, some of whom have resorted to disruptive and destructive tactics.

Christians for Israel spokespersons expressed dismay at the demonstrators' actions, emphasizing their commitment to supporting both Jewish and Palestinian communities. “For many years, we have contributed hundreds of thousands of Euros to organizations that aid Palestinians and foster cooperation between Arab and Jewish communities in Israel. Accusing us of complicity in genocide ignores these facts,” a representative stated.

Attempts to engage in dialogue with the protesters have thus far been unfruitful. “We’ve said to them, ‘If you want to have a conversation, this is not the way to do it.’ Instead of engaging with facts and constructive dialogue, they resort to yelling, vandalizing, and spreading misinformation,” the representative added.

Broader Implications

The attack underscores growing tensions in Europe as debates about the Israel-Palestine conflict spill over into local communities. For Christians for Israel, the incident reinforces the importance of their upcoming demonstration, which aims to foster solidarity and support for the Jewish people.

“We are shocked that this is happening in our country. We are standing up for Israel, and it makes us even stronger. We are shocked, especially because it has been done by other Christians. And we can't understand that Christians won't see that it's the biblical truth that God is bringing back his people to the country. But we will stand up and make that known to all Christians in the Netherlands and in the whole world,” said Frank van Oordt, Executive Director of Christians for Israel Netherlands.

The organization is now working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of their staff and premises, as well as the success of the upcoming event in Amsterdam. Despite the challenges, Christians for Israel vows to continue its work undeterred, standing firm in the face of hostility and misinformation.