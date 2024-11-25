The offices of the Religious Council of Kiryat Ekron, in central Israel, were set alight on Saturday night by an unknown suspect using a Molotov cocktail.

The incident occurred late at night, when the arsonist approached the office of Religious Council Chairman Yair David, and threw the Molotov cocktail, causing the building to burn completely.

"Our town is characterized by a special unity, an ability to accept one another from all parts of society," Yair David told the investigators. "It hurts me to see that such a radical minority could commit such major vandalism."

David added that the council is working to find alternative offices: "With all the pain and shock from the act, we have no choice but to meet our obligations to the public that needs us. We will rebuild the council's offices and continue to proudly go in the path of the Torah and to bring everyone closer."

The Religious Council, like others across the country, provides essential services to residents such as marriages, mikvahs (ritual baths), kashrut, and funerals. The police and forensic specialists are investigating to locate the arsonist.