The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary who was murdered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend, was released on Sunday for burial.

Emirati authorities authorized the body's release following a joint effort by the local Jewish community, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ZAKA International Department.

His casket is on a flight to Israel, but the time of the funeral has yet to be announced.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced the identities of the suspects in Rabbi Kogan's murder. The three perpetrators, who hold Uzbek nationality, were named as Olimpi Tohirovich (28 years old), Makhmudjon Abdurrahim (28 years old), and Azizi Kamilovich (33 years old)."

It was reported that Israeli officials estimate that the terror cell that murdered the rabbi did not operate at Iran's behest but at the behest of a different terror organization - possibly Islamic Jihad or Hamas.

The White House on Sunday condemned the murder stating: “This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board."