Tell us a little bit about yourselves before October 7th

Omer : "Before the war, I worked as an event planner for large companies. I lived in a trailer for a year and traveled a lot."

Gilad : "I founded two different organizations - in 2011 I founded the 'Forum for a Green Israel,' following the death of my older brother who died from diving in the infected Kishon River while training for the Israeli Navy Seals (Shayetet 13). To this day I serve as the chairman of the organization. In 2013 I founded the 'Ad Kan,' which conducts investigations against anti-Israel organizations, and I serve as its CEO."

What have you been doing in the IDF since the beginning of the war?

Omer : "I enlisted on October 7th to reserve duty in the north, at the beginning of the war, I was trained to become an artillery cooperation officer. Working with the battalion's means of fire - mortars, artillery, drones, and attack helicopters. My first tour duty was in the Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch area, my second was in the Golan Heights, and after that, and then moved to be a fire direction officer in a tank Battalion, my third tour was in the northern Gaza Strip, and my fourth tour of duty was in the Netzarim Corridor. A lot of shooting and a lot of eliminations."

Gilad : "I fought in the north in defensive battles and the northern Gaza Strip. I founded the organization 'The Israeli Reservists- Generation of Victory' together with Omer, and other officers and soldiers. I recently returned from fighting inside Lebanon."

Tell a little about your military missions and those of people around you that influenced the course of the war

Gilad: "This whole war was accompanied by many initiatives of reserve fighters that made the battlefield much more efficient and added a force multiplier to our side. Starting on October 7, when we ran without receiving orders from above, we acquired drones and thermal night vision devices that came through donations, and ended with the push to create a buffer space north of the existing fence in Lebanon."

Omer: "Immediately after the end of the first tour of duty, I joined Gilad, we served in the same battalion where he was the company commander, and I was the fire coordinator, to found 'The Israeli Reservists- Generation of Victory.' There was the understanding that we were going into a long war with an unclear path to a decisive victory, while we and our friends were losing jobs, our families at home, and our friends being killed and injured. Our statement at the beginning of the war, that a seizure of territory in Gaza was a victory reached every media channel, and even the Knesset and the American Congress. Many public initiatives on the subject began to arise and this became a central issue in the public discourse. Only taking territory from Hamas will lead to a significant decision and a change the day after the war."

Did the events of October 7 change anything in your perspective?

Omer: "October 7 proved to me once and for all that we must not be complacent for a moment. The enemy is waiting at the door and will use every opportunity to start a war and slaughter us."

Gilad: "Definitely. The events of October 7 changed the thinking that it is possible not to decide the conflicts that the State of Israel faces and must win. For example: for years the State of Israel decided not to defeat Hamas and allow it to continue to strengthen, in the hope that through the 'conflict management' strategy it would be possible to make it abandon the path of terrorism. In fact, this method resulted in 1200 deaths in one day and over 250 hostages. That is why we must act decisively on all similar issues: Hezbollah, crime among Israeli Arabs, the strengthening of terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria, and more."

Omer: "The day before October 7th, we were after an intense year in which parts of the nation called for people to refuse service in the reserves, the Air Force based on volunteers collapsed, all this with great support from the media, and the day after that it blew up in our faces."

"The most difficult event for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel.

"The arrogance and liberal agenda that led the army into 'containing the enemy,' and that led the government to maintain and preserve the enemy to preserve the existing situation, have been proven to have no effect in the Middle East and in dealing with the enemy, and we have paid the price and are still paying while 101 hostages are still being held captive."

What are the places that you felt had to get up and change?

Omer: "The two main focal points are the army - the contractor for the political implementation regarding security, and in providing professional recommendations for the management of the war. The army's approach to military security is avoiding friction with the enemy. Every soldier knows the scornful expression 'not to provoke the division' - which in practice caused the enemy to intensify in front of our eyes while we closed our eyes.

"Combat management, which should be aggressive and creative, proper use of manpower, combat recommendations to the Israeli cabinet table that are decisive. In practice, the General Staff of the army tries to promote the avoidance of friction with the enemy that is reflected in the preservation of the status quo and slow progress of the war, which affects the manpower of regular and reserve soldiers, who in many cases lives have collapsed after more than a year of reserves."

Gilad: "Absolutely. At a certain point in Jabaliya (Gaza) that I physically reached during the war, this is a place that I have been to in all the recent wars, in 2004, in 2009, in 2014 and each time we lose soldiers and eventually return the area to the enemy's control. This is a manifestation of the failed round strategy that stems from an unwillingness to fight to win."

Omer: "The second focal point is the cabinet and the one who heads it - the decisions come from this room. And even if the chief of staff does not present military plans or significant recommendations, it is the responsibility of the cabinet to push him to do so. The cabinet dictates the fighting, the operational decisions, and the objectives of the war. Goals that were not achieved after more than a year and fighting that has extended much more than needed. The humanitarian aid, the late entry into Rafah, and the 'gentle' attack on Iran - all shameful decisions of the cabinet."

Why you?

Gilad: "The reservists in the field who have been giving their all for over 13 months so that this country will continue to exist are the worthiest to demand from the public and the political leadership to make the change. In addition, the soldiers in the field meet the enemy and the reality directly and not through the media and they are the only ones who really experience what is actually happening."

Omer: "Our life does not look like it did before 7/10 in any way, while many other people have returned to their workplaces, studies, and families, We have stopped everything and are paying heavy prices for it, all to give our part in the success of this historic fighting, and in returning the hostages home.

"Our voice should be heard as loud as possible. We are there in the field, seeing the enemy every day in the eyes, seeing how the progress of the army and the decisions of the government look and have an effect in practice".

What do you feel is currently lacking in Israel’s institutions in general and security in particular?

Gilad: "There is a lack of leadership that is connected to the field, willingness to take risks to really change reality, and the lack of ability to carry out long-term plans.

Omer: "The concept of security itself must change. From understanding the enemy and analyzing his motives to the method of capturing land.

"The right people are missing, those that wouldn't have said 'Hamas is deterred' two weeks before October 7th. We are tired of political chiefs of staff, and politicians who warm chairs.

"More intensive international legal work is lacking, because even when we comply with international law, more and more conditions are imposed on us beyond the existing law."

What can be done to change the current situation?

Gilad: "1. Stop the concept of 'managing the conflict' and switch to the decision-making method. 2. Don't be afraid to occupy and inhabit territories and do things that are considered breaking the rules, such as taking territory from the enemy and facilitating the migration of the Gaza population who are interested in it. 3. To act outside the box, with the main guiding value being the security of Israel and the destruction of any factor that threatens our existence."

Omer: "Stick to a different public discourse. Do not 'put up' with the status quo. The government is elected by the public and therefore it should represent the public. The public must exert pressure and persist with a strong message about what kind of victory we demand. Our movement is a great way to do this."

How will the activities of "The Israeli Reservists-Generation of Victory" help?

Omer : I think that my decision to put my life, my family, my work, and my studies aside for a higher purpose, like all my fellow reservists, gives my voice a place. After the organization has existed for a year, and we are looking forward. We have had a great impact and we cannot be ignored. From here we will only grow and get stronger."

Gilad : "We operate on several levels. The first and most significant level is the national mindset, which although is not measurable enough, we see its impact in a broad way since the organization was established in creating a discourse of decisive victory. In spreading the message of collecting a territorial price and emigration of our enemies both in the north and the south. In addition, the interface with government ministries and the Knesset produces a positive dynamic of legislation that favors reserve officers and soldiers in the face of non-serving members of the public."

