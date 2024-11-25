Otzma Yehudit chairman National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declared on Monday, that in his opinion, the deal being formed for a ceasefire with Lebanon is a mistake.

"The deal with Lebanon is a big mistake. A historic missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah. I understand all the constraints and explanations, and still, it's a big mistake," Ben-Gvir wrote in a post on X.

He added: "You have to listen to the commanders fighting in the field, you have to listen to the local authority leaders. Right now, when Hezbollah is down and begging for a ceasefire, we can't stop.

"As I warned in the past about Gaza, I warn now too: Mister Prime Minister - it's not too late to stop this deal. We must continue until total victory," Ben-Gvir concluded.