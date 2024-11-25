Terrorists opened fire on Sunday night at a public bus that was making its way down the al-Arub bypass road in Gush Etzion. Four bullet holes were found in the reinforced window above a passenger's head.

The passengers reported that the IDF classified the incident as a rock attack, even though bullet holes were found in the bus.

Vered Shavit, a resident of Karmei Tzur who was traveling on the bus and was sitting next to the window that was hit, described the frighting moments: "I had my back to the window and suddenly, we heard the sound of bullets hitting the bus. I immediately ducked and called the security hotline. While we were still on the bus, they said that they were sending a military force and later, after we got off, they called to find out more. They said they didn't see bullet casings on the road, only rocks, but the holes in the window speak for themselves.

"Four bullet holes right at the level of my head and body, if the bus wasn't reinforced, we'd be in a different place G-d forbid. They promised that the bypass road would bring security, but whoever runs from terrorism - terrorism chases after them. You can't run from terror - you must eliminate it," Shavit added.