Two Jewish brothers - a civilian and an IDF soldier, were caught in an attack by an Arab mob last month in the Ma'ale Hazeitim neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. As the two walked through the neighborhood, Arabs began to gather around the soldier.

The civilian repelled the crowd and evacuated his brother from the scene. Another soldier in the area was attacked as well and fired in the air to chase away the attackers.

About two weeks later, police arrested the civilian claiming he attacked the Arabs who attempted to hurt his brother. The Police Prosecution Unit even submitted an indictment against the civilian on charges of assault.

Adv. Daniel Shimshilashvili from the Honenu Advocacy Organization, who represents the civilian, led a long legal battle, at the end of which, his client was released to house arrest and is currently awaiting trial.

"The indictment that was submitted does not describe the entire incident, this is a place where Jews are commonly attacked. This incident could have ended tragically if not for the bravery shown by the civilian and soldier," the lawyer stated.