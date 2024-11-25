Scene of the rocket strike in Nahariya

A man suffered a head injury Monday morning after shrapnel hit him following a barrage launched from Lebanon towards Nahariya.

According to reports, a building in Nahariya also suffered a direct strike.

The sirens sounding Monday morning broke a twelve-hour stretch of quiet in the Western Galilee.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 08:35 in the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee areas, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel," the IDF confirmed. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area."